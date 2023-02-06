We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Aston Villa fans

Raj: Shambles, absolute shambles. Two weeks off and then we let in four goals against a team near the relegation zone! So how has Emery improved Villa with the two weeks off? What tactics? Where's the commitment and fight? And Watkins is no centre-forward, he's not even Premier League quality!

Robbie: It was about time that Bouba had a bad game after he has been so good. Failure to pounce on chances was shown yet again here, though. Why we didn’t get a striker in the January window is still a question that confuses me.

Graham: Great going forward but so disappointing at the back. I'll forgive Kamara an off day, as he is usually our best player.

Chris: Very poor, lacking any real killing edge up front and even worse, if that’s possible, in front of their own goal. Too late for any decent signings and another relegation battle looms on this form.

Leicester fans

Carl: A very good win and we now seem to have a depth in the squad. We now need to continue the rebuild in the summer to ensure we don’t end up in this mess again.

George: An error-strewn game which either side could have won - good for the neutrals. New signings will need time to settle in but gave solid performances. Will be interesting to see if performance improves against top teams. However, still no cutting edge up front - Iheanacho and Vardy are underused due to the style of play that needs changing desperately.

Reuben: Incredible! Stunning! Can we play like this every week? Bring on Spurs!