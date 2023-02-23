Ross County v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

Ross County have only enjoyed one win in their last 12 Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United (D2 L9), a 2-0 victory in May 2021 under John Hughes.

Dundee United are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership away games at Ross County (W4 D2) since going down 2-1 in August 2015 under Jackie McNamara.

Since the resumption of the Scottish Premiership after the 2022 World Cup, Ross County have the fewest points of any side in the competition (6 pts in 10 games).