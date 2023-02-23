Ross County v Dundee United: Pick of the stats

  • Ross County have only enjoyed one win in their last 12 Scottish Premiership meetings with Dundee United (D2 L9), a 2-0 victory in May 2021 under John Hughes.

  • Dundee United are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership away games at Ross County (W4 D2) since going down 2-1 in August 2015 under Jackie McNamara.

  • Since the resumption of the Scottish Premiership after the 2022 World Cup, Ross County have the fewest points of any side in the competition (6 pts in 10 games).

  • Dundee United have lost each of their last four league games, last losing more in a row in January 2022 (run of six) – a run of defeats that they ended by winning against Ross County.