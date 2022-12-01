Tony Hayes from the Irish Seagulls believes that Evan Ferguson has the ability to break into the Brighton first-team in the future.

The 18-year-old, who signed a four year deal with the club in June, scored his first senior goal for the Seagull's against Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup in August. He also made his Republic of Ireland debut featuring in the recent friendlies against Norway and Malta.

S﻿o would a loan move now help his development?

"He is well capable of playing in the Championship. I think League One might be too low for him," Hayes told the Albion Unlimited podcast.

"I look at Troy Parrot when he went to MK Dons he did great but kind of dropped into that level and was too comfortable but I think the Championship will push you that bit more.

"It will make or break you and I think if he goes to the right club with the right manager and style of football that suits Evan [Ferguson] then he could have a really good second half to the season.

"I would love to see him break into the Brighton first team. Now let him go out and get his regular football.

"They have obviously talked about his path to the first team, otherwise why would you sign him on a four-year deal."

Aaron Connolly, who is on loan with Serie B club Venezia from Brighton, scored three goals in 24 Premier League appearances for the Seagull’s in 2019. At just 19-year-olds he was subsequently capped for the Republic of Ireland that year.

Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall agreed that the Championship is the best division for Ferguson, but added: "Don’t forget we had a striker who set the world on fire a couple of seasons ago in Aaron Connolly and look where he is now.

"So we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but I think [Evan] Ferguson is a great prospect. To make his senior debut at 18 - he has a great career ahead of him."

