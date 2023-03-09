Casemiro is the only Manchester United player walking a disciplinary tightrope in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie against Real Betis this evening.

Needing to accrue three cautions to be suspended, the Brazilian was booked in both legs of last month's play-offs against Barcelona.

There are a number of United players currently on one caution including Fred, Tyrell Malacia, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and David de Gea.

In the Europa League, all yellow cards expire on completion of the quarter-finals, potentially four games away for Erik ten Hag's side.

If they beat the La Liga side, they will enter the draw for Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals, scheduled for Friday, 17 March.

