Hearts 0-3 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Old Firm derby apart, this looked the toughest assignment of Michael Beale's early tenure.

But Rangers negotiated it with aplomb and have now six games in a row for the first time in almost two years.

They have scarcely delivered a more complete performance under the Englishman. They harried Hearts from the off, never giving them a moment to settle, and kept up the relentless tempo.

Another double continues Alfredo Morelos' renaissance and in midfield Glen Kamara and John Lundstram provided the steel to allow Rangers' attacking players to flourish.

Hearts' attacking ambitions were quickly nullified and makeshift wing-back Hill endured a particularly torrid time against Fashon Sakala.