West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer and will snub a move to Bayern Munich, with Arsenal and Manchester United most keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail), external

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is highly unlikely to make his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent this summer and the Portugal full-back does not want to play in England anymore - for City or Premier League runners-up Arsenal. (Abendzeitung - in German), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners' 21-year-old American forward Folarin Balogun is wanted by Napoli and AC Milan in the summer transfer window. (Mirror), external

Finally, Aston Villa will compete with Newcastle for the signature of Kieran Tierney. (Times - subscription), external

