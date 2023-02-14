M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Dear Everton,

They say Evertonians are born, not manufactured. We don’t choose as we are chosen. This long-standing love affair has always been fate.

From Goodison Park to Bramley Moore, from Kendall to Ancelotti, the affection and loyalty has always remained. Even during your association with a certain Rafael Benitez – our support has never been questioned.

When I look back on our past successes, it pains me to see how far we’ve fallen. Our Premier League status in jeopardy once again, transfer fees not being reinvested and Sean Dyche being tasked with staving off relegation with one hand tied behind his back. Another poor showing at Anfield, quickly erased the feelgood factor post-Arsenal. To say supporting this club is a rollercoaster of emotions doesn’t do it any justice.

Players, managers, board members and owners will all come and go. We, the fans, are your only constant.

Our heads tell us to switch off and not be impacted by the ongoing unrest and potential drop into the abyss. Our hearts tell us it’s impossible. It’s the only way we know.

Take your lead from us. Show heart and bottle. Prove to us that you care. You aren’t a hobby. Everton are a way of life.

See you Saturday.