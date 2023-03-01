Forward Anthony Martial, who has not played for Manchester United since 1 February, remains out.

Manager Erik ten Hag could make changes after the weekend's Carabao Cup final win. Defender Luke Shaw and midfielder Fred, who both started all eight games in February, may be rested.

Donny van de Beek (knee) and Christian Eriksen (ankle) are long-term midfield absentees.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (fractured cheekbone) and defender Vladimir Coufal (heel) are out for West Ham.

