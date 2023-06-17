Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra has ruled himself out of the running for the director of football role with Rangers after the 44-year-old former Ibrox defender was interviewed for the vacancy created by Ross Wilson's move to Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider), external

Scott Arfield, the 34-year-old midfielder released by Rangers, is poised to join Charlotte in Major League Soccer on a two-year contract after rejecting the chance to move to England. (Daily Mail), external

Alfredo Morelos' agent has revealed that talks were held with Spartak Moscow about a move to the Russian top flight for the Colombia striker who has been released by Rangers, but the club's sporting department rejected the chance to make a concrete offer for the 26-year-old. (Metaratings via Football Scotland), external

Serbian striker Petar Ratkov, currently with Backa Topolyai in his country's top flight, is poised to sign for Red Bull Salzburg amid interest from Premier League club and Rangers in the 19-year-old. (Football Insider), external

