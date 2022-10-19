A﻿rteta on injuries, trying to win the group and facing PSV

M﻿ikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:

  • O﻿leksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli have not yet been ruled out, but Arteta said "we will see tomorrow what we decide".

  • H﻿e added that Zinchenko "had a recurring injury in his calf" but he expects him to return before the World Cup.

  • O﻿n how important it is to win their group, he said: "Really important. When you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it."

  • A﻿fter Jurgen Klopp's red card at the weekend, Arteta was asked if he has any regrets over his actions on the touchline. He said: "It is something we have to learn. We are all conscious of it. Sometimes the heat of the game takes you to behave in certain ways."

  • W﻿hen asked where Arsenal want to be, he said: "Where we want to be is at the top and the best team in this country."

  • O﻿n what goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale needs to do to become England's number one, he said: "Be the best he can be for us - then Gareth [Southgate] and his coaching staff have to make their decision."

  • O﻿n PSV, Arteta said: "What Ruud has done, the way they play, the amount of goals they score - they are a really dangerous team."