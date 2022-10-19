Arteta on injuries, trying to win the group and facing PSV
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Here are the key lines from the Arsenal boss:
Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli have not yet been ruled out, but Arteta said "we will see tomorrow what we decide".
He added that Zinchenko "had a recurring injury in his calf" but he expects him to return before the World Cup.
On how important it is to win their group, he said: "Really important. When you have a chance to take advantage you have to do it."
After Jurgen Klopp's red card at the weekend, Arteta was asked if he has any regrets over his actions on the touchline. He said: "It is something we have to learn. We are all conscious of it. Sometimes the heat of the game takes you to behave in certain ways."
When asked where Arsenal want to be, he said: "Where we want to be is at the top and the best team in this country."
On what goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale needs to do to become England's number one, he said: "Be the best he can be for us - then Gareth [Southgate] and his coaching staff have to make their decision."
On PSV, Arteta said: "What Ruud has done, the way they play, the amount of goals they score - they are a really dangerous team."