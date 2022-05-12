Transfer news: United's transfer plans in 'disarray'

Manchester United will have to pay RB Leipzig and Austria forward Konrad Laimer's £34m release clause if they want to sign the 24-year-old. (Transfermarkt - in German), external

They have also been told they will have to pay £85.5m if they want to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, from Napoli this summer. (Calciomercato, via Four Four Two), external

However, the club's summer transfer plans are in disarray after three midfield transfer targets rejected a move to Old Trafford. (Star), external

Meanwhile, Juventus are ready to offer Paul Pogba £8m a year - which is about £160,000 a week - plus a huge bonus package and signing-on fees. Pogba's contract runs out this summer and Manchester City are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old. (Mirror), external

And West Ham have offered 23-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, who is a Chelsea and Manchester United target, an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week to remain with the club. (Talksport), external

