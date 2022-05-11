Watford v Everton: Team news

Watford full-back Hassane Kamara is suspended while Joao Pedro will be assessed after missing the Crystal Palace defeat with a groin problem.

Samir, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis were all injured at Palace and could be missing - as might Kiko Femenia and Joshua King through illness.

Everton's Yerry Mina is out because of a minor calf injury but Vitaliy Mykolenko has recovered from cramp.

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey could return at the weekend.

Who makes your Watford XI?

Pick and share your Toffees XI