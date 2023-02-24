Analysis: Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has praised Wout Weghorst for his industry, but at this level - a Champions League game in all but name - he looked what he is: an emergency signing brought in at relatively little expense to plug a gap created by Cristiano Ronaldo's unscheduled exit before someone more suitable comes in next summer.

The continued injury absence of Anthony Martial means Weghorst is having to play a more prominent role than Ten Hag envisaged and it weakens his team overall.

It was no surprise Antony replaced him at half-time, nor that the hosts' performance should improve so markedly as a result.

There were still some nervy moments, with David de Gea producing a fine save to deny Jules Kounde after Jadon Sancho had failed to track the France defender, and Raphael Varane booting Robert Lewandowski's shot away from danger in injury time when it might have been rolling in.

But it was Ten Hag and his coaching staff celebrating at the final whistle.

The Dutchman has evidently transformed fortunes at a club that appeared to be going nowhere fast 12 months ago, although he knows it does need some silverware to really underline that they are on the right track.