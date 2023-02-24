Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Leicester City on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:

Thomas Partey hasn't trained much "but it looks like he could be available".

Gabriel Jesus is progressing well and "really pushing boundaries right now".

Arteta said "we have the intention to extend" Bukayo Saka's contract, but there is no further news yet.

On whether or not it is a two-horse race for the Premier League title, he said: "I think there are more teams involved."

Mohamed Elneny's new contract "was totally deserved" and Arteta said "he is an absolute joy to have at the club".

He wants "a more consistent performance against Leicester, because we're going to need it to win the game".

