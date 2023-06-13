Eberechi Eze says the impact of long-term injury and "wisdom" of Roy Hodgson have given him the tools needed to earn a senior England call-up.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is in Gareth Southgate's squad for upcoming matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

Eze, 24, missed a lengthy spell with an Achilles injury in 2021 and told reporters on Tuesday: "It's been a long journey and been a long road. I know that I’ve improved all round as a person and a player. I don’t know if id be in this position now if it wasn’t for that injury. I see it as part of my journey, part of my story. I'm grateful that it happened how it did."

And on Palace boss Hodgson - whose future at the club is uncertain - Eze added: "You can see what he did and throughout at that time and how effective he was an the effect he had on the players. The freedom to go and express ourselves is something we didn’t have for a while. Day-to-day and seeing him around the place and how he takes each individual player, I’m grateful and I see him as someone who has helped me so much. Without that opportunity I wouldn’t be here.

"He’s been very very helpful as well. Advising me all the time, he’s got insane wisdom and it’s good to hear what he has to say."