Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Dropping points felt strangely impossible, yet simultaneously inevitable at some stage. But perhaps more frustrating on Saturday night was the fact a Liverpool team that relentlessly knows how to find a way wasn’t able to.

A group of players usually so adept at making smart decisions under pressure found it difficult to break through. Many combinations were entered, but the door was impossible to unlock.

We left Anfield with one point rather than three. Granted, the odds have edged against us, but let’s not pretend we haven’t defied the odds numerous times before. The power of perspective is important here, as Jurgen Klopp made abundantly clear on Monday: "As human beings it’s really cool. We can decide by ourselves how we see it."

The task for the team remains the same: win all your games and see where that leaves you come the end of the season. With three games left and nine points up for grabs, of course we can throw in the towel, or we can decide the chase continues. I know which camp I’d rather be in.

And so the chase continues against an Aston Villa side that has started to find a bit of form after a tough period. It’s a game where all sentimentality will be left to one side, and the familiar faces on the pitch will provide some of the greatest threats.