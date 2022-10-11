Dundee United 1-0 Hibernian: What did the manager say?

After his side failed to find a way back into the game against Dundee United, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound: “We’ve had enough opportunities to score and be comfortable in the game.

Very disappointed with the goal that never counted. We’ve looked back at it, for the linesman to give a foul on the other half of the pitch, somehow he’s seen a push no one else has seen, was very disappointing. We felt we should have had a penalty when Ewan Henderson went through at the end

“Overall, in terms of the attitude to press, hassle and harry, and the fitness we showed to keep peppering the goal until the end, I can’t really be upset with the lads. I’m pretty proud.

“The one-v-one we’ve got to score. Mykola Kukharevych has had a couple chalked off unfairly, but he’s a very good player, works in between posts, he can wriggle and roll, he’s a strong boy, he’s got great feet, and it will fall for him. He’s just got to keep getting in those positions.

“Second-half, we played our way, played it well, but just didn’t have the class to finish it.”