Watford 1-2 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Watford have lost each of their past 11 Premier League games at Vicarage Road, becoming the first side in English top-flight history to lose 11 consecutive home league matches.

Burnley have won three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2019, while the Clarets have won as many league games in their past three matches as they had done in their previous 21 combined.

The Hornets have conceded in each of their previous 22 Premier League home games, becoming the first top-flight side to do so since Queens Park Rangers (22 games between August 1968 and August 1973).