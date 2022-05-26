Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

For parts of this season, under both Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard, Villa resembled a collection of high-quality jigsaw pieces that didn’t all belong to the same puzzle, and plans that looked good on the teamsheet didn’t always work.

Even this selection feels a little like that. The question of whether Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins could both be accommodated in the same starting eleven took a while to answer, but it’s hard to leave either out.

With Philippe Coutinho’s quality demanding his selection – even if he didn’t consistently find his highest levels, there were more than enough reminders of his towering ability – where does Emi Buendia fit in? He is probably the player most harshly excluded from this selection, although had Marvelous Nakamba not been injured just at the time when he was finding form, a space may have had to be found for him, too.

