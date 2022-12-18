A game of two halves...

We asked for your thoughts following Hearts' 3-1 victory against Kilmarnock.

Here's what you had to say:

Eoin: Some genuine incompetent play from us in the second half, coupled with woeful refereeing could have easily seen us bottle this. We need to learn to keep our composure going into the second half in the lead, and Neilson needs to make substitutions before it's too late.

Aaron: I think we seen one the best versions of Hearts today in the first half with really good passing, keeping the ball and making multiple promising chances on the ball. However, in the second half we were lucky not to concede another two or three. Against a better side that would capitalise on those mistakes, I think we could struggle.

Kevin: Thought Hearts were excellent in the first half. Should have been out of sight at half-time. Having Halkett and Kingsley back made a huge difference. Second half Kilmarnock were better and could have been a difficult end if not for the penalty.

Ian: A good win and hopefully we can go on a winning run. Still suspect at set pieces and not winning enough games away from home, but with injured players returning, third place is doable.