Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the win over Borussia Dortmund: "It's an important game, it's a special atmosphere. It's a passionate evening. Both sets of supporters contributed to that. Stamford Bridge was rocking and our performance helped that.

“To win a game and go into the last eight of the Champions League, it's up there with one of the games or evenings of my career. I watched the first penalty and it didn't work so well. I can't do anything. It's down to Kai and his talent and testament and that's at the top level.

“I'm really pleased. Fantastic atmosphere, fantastic evening. The players and supporters were tremendous. We had to be against a team that have 10 wins on the bounce. It was a special night.”

Key stats from Potter's excellent night