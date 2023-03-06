We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Forest fans

Ben: It's easy to be partisan when it comes to the officials but unfortunately the ref got the decision wrong that led to the second Everton goal. At that point, Forest looked the more likely to score and, had they taken the lead, I don't think they would have relinquished it. An important point but some difficult fixtures are coming up.

Steve: Two points dropped but in reality a point saved at the end. Some positives to take away, especially Brennan and Morgan Gibbs-White again, also great that Ryan Yates not only got on the pitch but made such a good contribution too. Both goals we conceded were sloppy. Got to cut those out in the big games coming up. Still in our own hands. Keep the faith.

Dave J: I think we made Everton look better than they actually are, with some very passive midfield play. Yates was the difference maker and must start at Spurs next week.

Everton fans

Mike: Poor game management by Dyche, should have made substitutions much earlier and we may have held on for the win.

David: You can see the fitness levels have improved and the commitment to get into battle with the opposition is non-negotiable from now until the end of the season. However, the lack of a striker in this team is all down to the dysfunctional board at our club and if we do get relegated that's their disgraceful legacy!

Jeff: It's unbelievable how many times a Pickford save goes directly into the feet of an opponent. His and Dacoure's mistake are symbolic of this season. We need five more wins to stay up. I just can't see where they would come from.