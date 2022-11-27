Serie A leaders Napoli are ready to rival Lazio and Bologna to sign Josh Doig in January, with the 20-year-old Scot having made a big impact at Hellas Verona since his summer move from Hibs, who could cash in again thanks to sell-on clauses. (Sunday Mail), external

Hibs boss Lee Johnson says it is "fantastic" to have striker Kevin Nisbet back from a nine-month injury lay-off, but admits he "tore into" his players for conceding two poor goals in Saturday's friendly loss to Middlesbrough. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

