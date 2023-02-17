On team news: “James Maddison is fine, trained well. Tielemans and Soumare have trained so available for the game. Evans is still a bit of time away. Suffering with his thigh. Everything is clearing up now so squad is looking strong.”

On Maddison's contract situation: “It’s been a conversation the club have been having for a while. His contract is clear where it’s at. For me, it’s about making sure James is playing at the best level he can be. He’s staying available and fit. It’d be great [if he signed a new contract]. He’s a top player in the league, he’s shown that in his time here gradually. You can see that development take place. We improve players and give them great conditions to work in. But I won’t be begging a player to stay. They get great support here and if they’ve been here, they understand what the club is about. Players' careers are short and they have to think about the future. I understand what they’re thinking.”

Rodgers is delighted with Kelechi Iheanacho's recent form: "With Kelechi and his skill set it’s always about having the right players around him. He’s at a prime age, he’s always a threat, his touch is good. When he’s right in his game, he’s a top-class striker."

When asked about Leicester's recent attacking potency Rodgers said: "It starts with the defending. It was well documented that Spurs had a bad day, but why that was because of how we defended. We stopped them progressing the ball into areas. That gave us the foundation to attack well. We were aggressive on the ball. We have good balance, with players scoring from different areas. The last number of games has been really good."

On opponents Manchester United: "I look at Manchester United and I see the introduction of new players coming in, then at Erik [ten Hag] and his coaching team, how they’ve been able to coach the team and build organisation. They’re up there and competing."