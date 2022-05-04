Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner thinks “the whole of Germany” will be behind his side as they host West Ham in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Frankfurt hold a slender lead going into the second leg at Deutsche Bank Park and Glasner is expecting the vociferous home crowd to help his side.

“We’ll play to win from the get-go with our fans behind us,” he said. “Our strategy must involve causing problems to the opposition defence. We need an even better performance than the first leg.

“I get the feeling that the whole of Germany are Eintracht fans in Europe. There’s recognition for our performances, but it’s not about living in the past - we need to stay focused.”

Frankfurt have slipped to 11th in the Bundesliga during their European run and can only qualify for European competition by winning the Europa League.

“We should not be distracted by any Bundesliga result but approach the game for what it is,” Glasner added.

“We expect a West Ham team that will try everything to win and reach the final. I told my players that our focus is to play to win.

"The order is clear: to play forward and to put the West Ham defence to the test.”