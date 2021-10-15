Team news: Aston Villa v Wolves

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has failed to recover in time from a thigh injury and Bertrand Traore and Carney Chukwuemeka are both fitness doubts.

Morgan Sanson and Keinan Davis are back in contention, while Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz will be involved despite their late return from South America.

Wolves winger Francisco Trincao will miss Saturday's game after testing positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Bruno Lage has no other fresh fitness concerns.

