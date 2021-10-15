Tuchel on fixture congestion, Ballon d'Or and Brentford
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before his side go to Brentford and has warned Saturday’s trip to Brentford (17:30 BST).
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Players returning from international duty makes this match more difficult for the Blues;
The demands of international breaks contribute to players having to participate in too many games;
Five of his players have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, but he doesn't know who they are;
Newcastle United’s new ownership means there is a “new competitor for titles and places in the top ranking”;
Brentford will play with “enthusiasm, courage and confidence” in Saturday’s fixture after a positive start to life in the Premier League.