Adam Samuel, BBC Sport

The long striding gallop. The poise. The leadership. The ability to block out all the noise.

Growing up in east London as an Arsenal fan, there was only one man who stole my imagination. No, it's not the Frenchman you're thinking of, it's the other one: Patrick Vieira.

To see him effortlessly create and destroy - and all the things in between - all while being the beating heart and captain of the most dominant team of the era, it would be impossible to choose anyone else.

He taught a generation of black boys it was possible to lead from the front, to conduct yourself with poise and class, and to be unashamedly yourself.

No 'rar rar' or bling, no headlines or declaring himself a king, just the coolest cat on the pitch, and purring in every way.

My generation was blessed to have witnessed Patty V in his prime, and I'll always be thankful for that.

