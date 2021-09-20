Southampton plan works perfectly to stop City scoring run

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola got the noisy support he asked for from the stands against Southampton, but his players could not respond on the pitch.

City drew a blank for only the second time in their past 41 home games and saw all their Premier League title rivals win, but it could have been far worse for the defending champions.

The crowd had been singing Guardiola's name all game in response to his comments in midweek asking for more backing for his team, but by far the biggest cheer of the day came on the hour mark when referee Jon Moss overturned his decision to award Saints a penalty and send off City defender Kyle Walker.

City had scored 16 goals in their previous three home games but put in a strangely disjointed attacking display, and their first and only shot on target did not come until the 90th minute.

Much credit for that should go to a brilliantly organised Southampton side, however. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are still winless after five games but his plan to stop City worked perfectly.