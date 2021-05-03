Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford says Marcelo Bielsa "lets you know about it" if he feels his players are not working hard enough.

The Argentine boss has introduced tough training schedules for his squad, including having a special running track built to test speed and stamina.

Bamford, 27, joined That Peter Crouch Podcast to give his insight into working under Bielsa.

"It's hard, it's really hard. He expects nothing less than 150% every day and if you're not giving it, he lets you know about it," Bamford tells the pod.

