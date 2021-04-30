The dates of Leeds United's matches at Burnley and Southampton have changed.

The Premier League has moved round 37 fixtures, due to be played on the weekend of the FA Cup final (15 May), back to midweek (18-19 May), so each club has one home game with fans before the end of the season.

It means the trip to Burnley will now take place on FA Cup final weekend rather than the previous midweek.

From 17 May, outdoor sports venues are due to be allowed up to 10,000 fans or 25% capacity, whichever figure is lower.