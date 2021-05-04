Leeds Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson says winning the Premier League 2 Division 2 title is a "great achievement" for the squad and the club.

Jackson’s side finished with an unbeaten home record for the season, after a 5-2 final-day win over Burnley at Thorp Arch on Monday.

"I’m immensely honoured and privileged to be able to lead a team of players and staff at the football club that I grew up at," he added.

Whites record signing Rodrigo and defender Gaetano Berardi played the first half of Monday’s match and Jackson, who took charge of the under-23s in September, says the involvement of first-team players is a "massive help".

"Their attitude is first class and that’s something I look for,” Jackson told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The quality and pedigree is there, but they’ve brought the attitude as well to buy in to what we’re trying to achieve."

