Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Trust in the process saw Leeds deservedly beat Watford.

United were comprehensively superior than their opponent, with the performance only betrayed by the margin of victory.

Make no mistake, this was a 1-0 battering. The Whites were dominant in every department, though they lacked efficiency in front of goal, which is a trait that has tended to pockmark the side's purity of football.

There was so much to admire. Head coach Marcelo Bielsa mentioned various players afterwards - Dan James, Tyler Roberts, scorer Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton. The latter's energy and versatility in his adopted role at right-back proved he is going to be hard to shift from the teamsheet whether in defence or midfield.

"It was only Watford," said some after the relief of United's first league win. But however poor the Hornets owners - who sacked boss Xisco Munoz in the aftermath of this result - believed them to be, that view gives no credence to United, who built play relentlessly and, bar a few self-inflicted errors, were never seriously tested.

When they needed it most, Leeds produced - as did the crowd, whose voice held out for the entire 90 minutes and beyond. They're back in every sense.