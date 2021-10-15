Rodgers on Man Utd, the international break & stopping Ronaldo
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League home game with Manchester United on Saturday (15:00 BST).
Here are the key points from the Leicester boss:
On Manchester United: "They are fast and dynamic and can give you a problem, but we’ve always enjoyed the games against them. Hopefully it'll be a good game and we can play well with some brilliant players on show";
On a chance for Leicester to 'reset': "The international break has been a great opportunity to reflect. We look at resetting, improving, and getting back to the fundamentals of the game. We need to get back to pressing and syncing together, playing dynamic football which allows us to win games";
On the impact made by the summer signings: "Our new players are adapting to the pace of the Premier League, new players coming in always take a little while to adapt. We have strengthened our squad with the new signings and hopefully we will see that across the season."
On trying to stop Cristiano Ronaldo: "He is always a threat on the backline, makes great movements towards goal and always has confidence to score. You have to be mindful of that quality, but there's a fantastic goal threat with Marcus Rashford coming back, [Anthony] Martial, Bruno Fernandes, these are top level players so you can't just concentrate about one - you have to be organised and take on the challenge of the whole team, not just one player."