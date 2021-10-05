Silva and Foden picked out by Garth

Silva: I'm not in the habit of selecting Bernardo Silva ahead of Kevin de Bruyne - but on this occasion I feel I have to. Silva was brilliant throughout the match against Liverpool and, for much of this game, De Bruyne wasn't.

Silva was also booked in the match for a genuine mistimed tackle, but it was neither cynical nor calculated. However, the tackle on Silva late in the match by James Milner was both. Milner should have received a second yellow but didn't.

Foden: He missed two gilt-edged chances in the first half and I am convinced a Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus would have taken one of them. Whenever Pep Guardiola asks Phil Foden to lead the attack he doesn't get the best out of him.

Put him on the left of a three-man attack and you have a completely different player. His goal against Liverpool demonstrated that, with a little more time at his disposal, he can not only finish but pick out players who are in better positions to score goals. The last time I saw Foden play at Anfield he scored a similar goal. He clearly likes the big occasion.

