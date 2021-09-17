Newcastle v Leeds - confirmed team news

Newcastle make one change from the 4-1 defeat at Manchester United last weekend.

After much discussion and debate, Karl Darlow, who missed the start of the season after battling Covid-19, replaces Freddie Woodman in goal. Isaac Hayden continues as part of a three-man defence.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Hayden, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle