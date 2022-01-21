He said it’s been a good week of training and “the players look upbeat”.

He said he wasn't surprised to hear that Rafael Benitez had been sacked, adding: "I don’t think even Rafa was too surprised. At the end of the day, the results spoke for themselves didn’t they?"

On whether he wants the job permanently, Ferguson said: "One day, I always dream about becoming Everton manager." B he added that, at the moment, it's about steadying the ship.

Ferguson said "it's not been working" so he will make changes tomorrow.

The squad have been told a few "home truths" about what is needed as an Everton player and what the fans demand: "We’ve got to show the fans that we care about the club. The fans have been with us but they need to see a team that’s fighting for them."

On whether Everton are in a relegation battle, Ferguson said: "I don’t see that, personally. But if results don’t improve very quickly things can go the other way."

On if Wayne Rooney would be a good candidate for the job: "Wayne’s done very well at Derby. He’s an Evertonian. The fans love him so that can be one candidate."

On Farhad Moshiri increasing his stake in the club, Ferguson said: "The owner has put in an incredible amount of money. He’s shown total commitment to the football club and we’re very lucky to have him."