Ferguson on the Everton job, 'home truths' and Villa
- Published
Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson has been speaking to the media before Everton host Aston Villa on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
He said it’s been a good week of training and “the players look upbeat”.
He said he wasn't surprised to hear that Rafael Benitez had been sacked, adding: "I don’t think even Rafa was too surprised. At the end of the day, the results spoke for themselves didn’t they?"
On whether he wants the job permanently, Ferguson said: "One day, I always dream about becoming Everton manager." B he added that, at the moment, it's about steadying the ship.
Ferguson said "it's not been working" so he will make changes tomorrow.
The squad have been told a few "home truths" about what is needed as an Everton player and what the fans demand: "We’ve got to show the fans that we care about the club. The fans have been with us but they need to see a team that’s fighting for them."
On whether Everton are in a relegation battle, Ferguson said: "I don’t see that, personally. But if results don’t improve very quickly things can go the other way."
On if Wayne Rooney would be a good candidate for the job: "Wayne’s done very well at Derby. He’s an Evertonian. The fans love him so that can be one candidate."
On Farhad Moshiri increasing his stake in the club, Ferguson said: "The owner has put in an incredible amount of money. He’s shown total commitment to the football club and we’re very lucky to have him."
Ferguson said Aston Villa will be a difficult game against a good team and added that Steven Gerrard is doing very well there.
