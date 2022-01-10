Newcastle have approached Burnley over Chris Wood's availability as manager Eddie Howe targets a centre-forward in the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Magpies have also added RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor to their list of potential attacking signings this month. (Teamtalk), external

Newcastle have held talks with Monaco over defender Benoit Badiashile, who is said to be valued at £35m. (Mail)

And another player on Howe's radar is PSV Eindhoven's 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. (Mail)

