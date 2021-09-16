Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

For the past two Premier League seasons, Leicester’s attacking stats have been among the top six in the league.

So it’s notable, given the disruption to the Foxes' defence, that it's actually the attacking stats that have disappointed so far this season.

Leicester rank lowest in the league for shots taken and chances created, two metrics which tend to work in tandem.

When we look at the quality of chances, it’s not much better - with Leicester only behind Watford with the lowest expected goals (xG) so far.

Clearly there have been some mitigating factors, with players returning from injury and the mentioned disruption in defence.

The game against West Ham turned on the first-half red card for Ayoze Perez, and Leicester have faced two of the league's meanest defences in Wolves and Manchester City. But others have had a tough fixture list to contend with too - notably Norwich and Southampton - yet rank ahead of the Foxes so far.

Will Brendan Rodgers alter his plans? Should Kelechi Iheanacho be offered more minutes given his scintillating form at the end of last season?

The Napoli match may provide a look at what a different Leicester forward line can do.