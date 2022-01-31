'There’s no slacking in this squad' - your thoughts on Liverpool's transfer window so far

The clock is ticking away on the January transfer window, so what have you made of Jurgen Klopp's ins and outs at Liverpool so far? And what does the Reds boss still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Alfred: Bellingham would be great - suits the humble attitude of Klopp’s squad. Slow but steady, no need to get any more players in unless Origi leaves.

Mark: Absolutely pleased with Diaz, if we could get Carvalho or Tielemans that would be great and tie down Salah to a new contract.

Paul: Buzzing about Diaz, really impressed when we played Porto. Hopeful for Carvalho. My controversial shout would be getting Dele Alli in on the cheap. Liverpool is his boyhood club and I think the move would invigorate him. There’s no slacking allowed in this Liverpool squad and I think Klopp’s management style would suit his character.

