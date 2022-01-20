Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp proclaimed "an amazing night" for Tottenham after Steven Bergwijn scored twice in injury time to secure an unlikely win at Leicester.

"I thought Spurs played well and they missed a lot of chances," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "The emotions Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers must have gone through in those last minutes.

"It was an amazing finish to the game."

Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League since Conte took over in November but Redknapp is not getting carried away.

"They've not had the toughest of fixtures and were really poor in the semi-final against Chelsea," he said. "I like Conte though, and know he will do very well."

As for Leicester, a promising evening turned into "a disastrous night".

"It was really sloppy," said Redknapp. "They gave the ball away and were so open. As a manager all you can do is put your head in your hands."

