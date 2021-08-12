- This is the fourth time Norwich City will face Liverpool in their opening top-flight match of the season, winning none of the previous three (D1 L2), including in their last Premier League season in 2019-20, going down 4-1 at Anfield.

- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League matches against Norwich (W12 D2), netting 44 goals across those matches (3.1 per game). In their 18 Premier League meetings with Norwich, Liverpool have scored 50 goals at an average of 2.8 per game. The only team to have a higher goals-per-game ratio against an opponent in the competition (min. 15 games) is Man Utd against Wigan Athletic (50 in 16 games, 3.1 per game).

- Liverpool have won their last seven away Premier League matches against Norwich City, only having a longer away top-flight winning run against West Bromwich Albion (8 in a row between 1983 and 2009).