Burnley v Watford - Confirmed team news
January signing Wout Weghorst makes his full debut for Burnley, who make just two changes from the draw at Arsenal.
Maxwel Cornet and Dale Stephens also come in. Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra drop out.
Burnley XI: Pope, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; McNeil, Stephens, Westwood, Lennon; Cornet, Weghorst.
Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Cork, Rodriguez, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas
Roy Hodgson has made four changes for his Watford bow after the defeat to Norwich.
Ben Foster, Ken Sema, Craig Cathcart and Jurej Kucka replace Daniel Bachmann, Christian Kabasele, Emmanuel Dennis, and Tom Cleverley.
Watford XI: Foster; Sema, Kamara, Cathcart, Femenia; Samir, Sissoko, Kucka, Kayembe; King, Joao Pedro
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Louza, Cleverley, Mesina, Fletcher, Kabasele, Hernandez