Burnley v Watford - Confirmed team news

January signing Wout Weghorst makes his full debut for Burnley, who make just two changes from the draw at Arsenal.

Maxwel Cornet and Dale Stephens also come in. Josh Brownhill, Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra drop out.

Burnley XI: Pope, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; McNeil, Stephens, Westwood, Lennon; Cornet, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Cork, Rodriguez, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas