Leicester's summer ins and outs

Happy with Leicester's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Foxes' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Patson Daka (RB Salzburg), Boubakary Soumare (Lille), Ryan Bertrand (unattached), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton)

Outs: Christian Fuchs (Charlotte), Matty James (released), Wes Morgan (retired), Josh Knight (Peterborough), Admiral Muskwe (Luton), Tyrese Shade (Walsall, loan), George Hirst (Portsmouth, loan), Daniel Iversen (Preston, loan), Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town, loan), Rachid Ghezzal (Besiktas), Khanya Leshabela (Shrewsbury Town, loan), Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge)

