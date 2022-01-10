Your views on Spurs' transfer window
We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on Tottenham's transfer business and what you hope to see before the window closes.
Here are some of your views so far:
Shiloh: I think Spurs really need a box-to-box midfielder like Denis Zakaria or Weston McKennie. A new winger as well - Adama Traore would be a great addition because he also plays wing-back. And another striker.
Gary: Spurs need another striker to help Harry Kane have a rest.
Oliver: Just wish Spurs would get on with the transfers instead of being linked with everyone.
Tom: Need recruitment in defence, preferably a left-sided defender, a creative midfielder and a back-up striker.