Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City may have lost to Liverpool in their Premier League opener but there were plenty of positives - 27,000 of them to be precise.

We broadcast our walk to the ground live on Saturday afternoon. It was emotional. We watched supporters who hadn’t been together for 18 months greet each other. They all smiled, some hugged, many others either weren’t ready for that or weren’t convinced it was allowed.

Norwich fans pride themselves on having the oldest football song in the world - ‘On The Ball City’ - and when they launched into a rousing rendition as the game kicked off it was spine tingling. It was a release of 18 months of pent up energy from the Canary community.

Daniel Farke’s side will need all the help they can possibly get from those fans as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

You can hear highlights of our walk to the ground as well as our Canary Call phone-in and interviews with Daniel Farke and defender Ben Gibson on our latest podcast