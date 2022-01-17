Get involved with BBC Radio Merseyside's football phone-in
- Published
Skip twitter post
📻 Football phone-in 📻— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) January 17, 2022
🎙️ Mike Hughes at 6pm
📲 0800 731 9333
🗣️ @DavidLoweEFC & @warbythered
🔵 Rafa Benitez was sacked following #EFC's 2-1 loss at #NCFC
🔴 #LFC beat #Brentfordfc 3-0
⚪️ #TRFC beat #RAFC 2-0 #SWA
🔊 95.8FM, DAB, Freeview 722 & https://t.co/yqv5ky3GIG pic.twitter.com/ZhtQdcxteO
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post