Brentford 'one of feel-good stories' of the Premier League

Promoted Brentford are "one of the feel-good stories" of this year's Premier League, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Bees were soundly beaten at Anfield on Sunday but Edwards says it is to their credit they have not been outclassed very often so far this season.

"I expected them to be on the receiving end of these defeats all season," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But the fact they haven't shows just how well they're doing and what a good team they've got.

"They're one of the feel-good stories of the Premier League season so far."

