Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

Brighton should have a spring in their step after a third win on the bounce in midweek. Victory over Cardiff City may have been a third-round League Cup tie, but momentum is certainly with Graham Potter’s side.

The home team has never lost when the Seagulls and Everton have met in the Premier League and Albion fans will be hoping that continues at the Amex.

News that Neal Maupay, who has two goals in his two Premier League games so far this season, is likely to feature after a shoulder injury is a real boost. Danny Welbeck’s potential return to the bench is also encouraging.

However, the club's biggest battle in the next few days may come off the pitch. Rumours about interest in key midfielder Yves Bissouma continue but the owner Tony Bloom is under no major pressure to sell after the departure of defender Ben White.

Another striking option is being sought but this weekend it will be up to Maupay, Aaron Connolly and Welbeck to cause Everton problems.

Toffees manager Rafa Benitez was this week linked to an approach for Maupay, the Seagulls top scorer in the last two seasons. He may get a good chance to see if Maupay is worth pursuing on Saturday.