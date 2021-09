With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Brentford's comings and goings:

Ins: Nathan Young-Coombes (Rangers), Dom Jefferies (Salisbury), Daniel Oyegoke (Arsenal), Jude Russell (Crystal Palace), Frank Onyeka (Midtjylland), Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic), Matthew Cox (AFC Wimbledon), Myles Peart-Harris (Chelsea), Yoan Wissa (Lorient), Nico Jones (Oxford United, free), Alvaro Fernandez (Huesca, loan), Val Adedokun (Dundalk)

Outs: Jared Thompson (released), Kane O’Connor (released), Aubrel Koutsimouka (released), Julien Carre (released), Henrik Dalsgaard (Midtjylland), Luke Daniels (released), Emiliano Marcondes (released), Ellery Balcombe (Burton Albion, loan), Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon, loan), Patrik Gunnarsson (Viking Stavanger, loan), Alex Gilbert (Swindon, loan), Jaakko Oksanen (Greenock Morton, loan)